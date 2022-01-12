Real estate funds rise 0.08% and recover part of the previous session’s fall

The IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed the session this Tuesday (11) with an increase of 0.08%, at 2,754 points. In the trading session of this Monday (10), the index had registered a fall of 0.27%. In the month, the indicator accumulates a low of 1.79%.

The real estate funds segment gained, between November and December, 25,822 new investors, according to the B3 monthly bulletin, released this Monday (10). According to the report, 1,540 million individuals currently invest in FIIs.

In the last two months, the participation of CPFs in the investor base of real estate funds increased from 72.7% to 73.2%. Institutional investors appear next, with 20.4%. In relation to the volume traded, individuals are responsible for 65.1%.

Source: B3

Investors who entered the market at the beginning of December were able to take advantage of the strong depreciation of the shares of real estate funds. In November, the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – accumulated the fourth consecutive month of decline for the first time since it was created in 2012. According to the B3 bulletin, the market value of real estate funds in that month reached BRL 128 billion, the lowest level since 2021.

In the opposite direction of the market value, which recovered in December, the net worth of real estate funds, which had reached a record in October, reaching R$ 167 billion, fell in November to R$ 158 billion.

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (11):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. Mob. 5.9 VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics 2.75 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. 2.7 TGAR11 Actual Asset TG Others 1.94 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. Mob. 1.62

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (11):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) LVBI11 VBI Logistics Logistics -2.67 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs -2.39 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs -1.93 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics -1.83 VISC11 Vinci Shopping Centers malls -1.66

Source: B3

FII Mercantil loses tenant and Torre Norte receives a new proposal for the only property in the portfolio

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Torre Norte (TRNT11) receives a new proposal for the only property in the portfolio

The Torre Norte fund confirmed that it received a new proposal for the sale of a property of the same name that it owns at the United Nations Business Center, in São Paulo (SP).

Last month, Barzel Poroperties, asset manager, had already expressed interest in the building and proposed paying the amount of R$ 500 million in cash for the space.

This Monday (10), GTIS Partners, asset manager, also signaled interest in acquiring the building and offered R$ 525 million, in a single payment.

Torre Norte is a high-end office building, with 34 floors divided into three branches, totaling a gross leasable area (GLA) of 62,500 square meters. The building has a helipad, a generator for 100% of the building, 3,626 parking spaces, 24 elevators, as well as a bike rack with a locker room and integration with the Nações Unidas Shopping Center.

FII Torre Norte is analyzing the proposals received and, if it considers them valid, will convene an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the sale of the property, the fund’s only asset.

FII Mercantil do Brasil (MBRF11) loses tenant and fund income must be reduced by up to BRL 2.18 per share

The FII Mercantil do Brasil, which leases two properties to Banco Mercantil, received notification of delivery of the property on Avenida Rio Branco, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

According to a press release to the market, revenue from leasing the space corresponds to 19% of the fund’s revenue.

The lessee will comply with eight months’ notice, until August 2022, and must pay a fine for terminating eight leases, as provided for in the lease agreement.

In October, Banco Mercantil had requested a reduction in the amount of rent, but negotiations with the fund did not advance. Initially, the contract would run until 2031.

Once the property is vacated, the FII Mercantil do Brasil expects a reduction of up to R$ 2.18 per share in the fund’s result, which also has another property in Belo Horizonte (MG), also leased to Banco Mercantil.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Tuesday (11):

ticker Background Performance ELDO11B Eldorado BRL 0.55 RMAI11 REAG Multi Real Estate Assets BRL 0.43

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Inflation measured by the IPCA reached last year the highest rate since 2015

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), used as Brazil’s official inflation and as a parameter for the Central Bank’s monetary policy, rose 10.06% in 2021, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), up 4.52% in 2020.

This is the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, when it was 10.67%, and exceeded the target of 3.75% defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for 2021, whose ceiling was 5.25%.

On the other hand, the indicator for December, which was released together with the accumulated for the year, changed 0.73% positively compared to the previous month.

The data came above expectations. The expectation, according to Refinitiv’s consensus, was for a rise of 0.65% in December compared to November and a positive change of 9.97% in 2021.

