Remember Jorge Jesus? Flamengo releases exclusive training video of Paulo Sousa and shows details of the Portuguese method

Portuguese coach carried out the first training under the command of red-black

On the very first day, Paulo Sousa showed how the work at Ninho do Urubu will be. In the activity with the athletes, the Portuguese showed that he has a profile of closely guiding each movement.

In one of the excerpts of the video released by the Flamengo, the new coach insisted on talking directly to the athlete. At first, he gathered the athletes at the gym and, before starting activities there, he chatted with the players.

Then, on the field, he guided the athletes in the exercises. As for example when giving a pass. Paulo Sousa gesturally showed the best way to execute.

In one of the sections, it was directed to gabigol and praised the artilleryman’s execution in the activity.

“That’s it, Gabby. Perfect! We will!” said the Mr..

Who had a similar method was Jorge Jesus. The idol of the fans used to stay close to the athletes’ ear to guide them in the best way. In addition to the field, Jesus still insisted on guiding the movements of athletes with equipment in the gym.

On his first day in charge of the red-black, in 2019, Jorge Jesus also gathered the players. In the auditorium of CT Ninho do Urubu, next to Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, passed Flamengo’s goals for the season.

Subsequently, as Paulo Sousa did in 2022, Jorge Jesus went to the field with the athletes, ran together and, in all activities, guided the players, either individually or in a collective and energetic way.