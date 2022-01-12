remember state representatives on reality

THE Paraíba was featured in entertainment in the last year, especially because of Juliette, winner of Big Brother Brasil and phenomenon on social networks. If it depends on the most watched house in the country, the state will continue in the affairs, as the list of Paraíba on the BBB will gain a new participant, as announced Thaddeus Schmidt.

The official list should come out in the next few days, and the users of social networks have already considered several names. While the name of the brother or sister from Paraíba on BBB 22 is not disclosed, remember other countrymen who went through the program.

Juliette Freire – BBB 21

The lawyer and makeup artist was part of the popcorn group, members enrolled in the program. Over the nearly 100 days of editing, she went through three walls and was leader once, in the last test for leadership.

The paraibana won with more than 90% of the votes and became one of the main names in advertising in Brazil during 2021, in addition to having started her singing career.

In 2022, Juliette remains in the media. This Friday (14), she will release a song, in partnership with DJ Alok and the Puerto Ricans Luis Fonsi, from the hit “Despacito”, and Lunay.

Flay – BBB 20

Flayslane Raiane Pereira da Silva was born in Nova Floresta, Paraíba, and was 25 years old when he entered the BBB 20. Despite having joined the “Pipoca” team, which are the participants enrolled in the program, Flay already had a singing career, especially in Natal, where he lived, in the country duo Lane and Mara, of which he was a part.

>>> Flay talks about xenophobia, BBB and identification with Juliette: “my way bothered me”

Paraíba was the fifteenth eliminated from the program. During his visit to the house, he became involved in controversies and starred in memes. After the program, she left the country duo and expanded her singing career.

Géris Leite – BBB 4

Maria Gerislania Leite de Souza, better known as Géris, was the first woman from Paraíba to represent Paraíba in Big Brother Brazil. At the time, she was 30 years old. The nurse is from Cachoeira dos Índios, but lived for many years in Cajazeiras, and entered the reality show in search of starting a singing career. The Paraíba, however, failed to win over the public and was the fifth eliminated from the edition. Currently, she lives in the state of Rondônia, far from the spotlight.