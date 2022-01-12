Remo officializes the signing of a striker and agrees with a defender | rowing

Remo announced this Tuesday, the 11th, two more signings for the 2022 season. They are striker Bruno Alves – negotiation advanced by ge – and defender Daniel Felipe, who is already with the Azulina delegation in pre-season in Parauapebas. The forward still performs exams in Belém.

Athlete on the side of the field, able to play both on the left and on the right, Bruno Alves made 43 games for Brusque last year and scored two goals. In 2020, for Oeste, he made 17 games and scored twice. He also accumulates passages in Juventude, CSA, Caxias, Cuiabá, RB Brasil, Giresunspor (Turkey), Náutico and Macaé.

– Very happy to wear this shirt of the King of the Amazon. I will do my best, there will be no lack of commitment and determination to achieve the club’s goals and access to Serie B – says the striker.

Daniel Felipe spent the last season at Botafogo-PB. A 29-year-old athlete, he started his career at Madureira and later accumulated stints in Olaria, Volta Redonda, América-RN, Sampaio Corrêa and Portuguesa-RJ.

– Very happy to arrive at Remo for this season. I know the greatness of the Club and that it will fight for titles. I understand and I know the responsibility that will be wearing this shirt. I’m motivated and ready to start work – says the defender.