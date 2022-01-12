Renault Kwid 2022 has first image revealed in teaser

After the leak, Renault followed Jeep and released an image of its next launch, in this case the Kwid 2022, which officially arrives on January 20.

The French brand’s subcompact appears with a more modern look, inspired by the Indian and Chinese models, the latter being electric.

With a more powerful 1.0-liter engine, the 2022 Kwid will feature dual headlights repositioned in the bumper and LED daytime running lights with common blinkers on top.

Having a new grille, the 2022 Renault Kwid also redesigns the front bumper, which adds a larger grille at the bottom.

It also has a gray skid plate. On the sides, the novelty are the 14-inch alloy wheels with three screws.

In this Outsider version, the Kwid 2022 also has black side protectors, gloss black mirrors with direction repeaters and longitudinal bars on the roof.

Side decals, protected wheel skirts and prominent antenna feature. At the rear, although not shown, the taillights gain an LED layout and the bumper, a new gray appliqué.

Inside, the novelty will be the addition of the media and telephony command in the steering column, in addition to updated multimedia with a 7-inch screen, plus a reverse camera, GPS and projection for Android Auto and CarPlay.

The Kwid 2022 will also have changes in the pattern of the seats, reinforcing the changes in the low-cost project, which will receive the B4D 1.0 SCe 1.0 12V engine with 79 hp on gasoline and 82 hp on ethanol, both at 6,300 rpm.

The torques should be 10.2 kgfm in the oil derivative and 10.5 kgfm in the vegetable fuel, reached at 3,500 rpm in the Logan and Sandero models, which will lend it the three-cylinder propeller with dual overhead cams.

With this engine in place of the previous 1.0 Sce, which delivered up to 70 horsepower, the Renault Kwid 2022 will be much more agile and even economical, given its small weight and size.