Renault publishes image of the restyled Kwid, which will be launched on the 20th

The style changes are basically concentrated on the front, which has gained a new optical set (photo: Renault/Disclosure)

THE Renault everything is ready for the launch of Kwid 2022, which will take place on the 20th. But, before that happens, the automaker released a photo of the subcompact hatch in its top-of-the-line version, the outsider, revealing the main styling changes to the front of the car. The new Renault Kwid will hit the market with the same 1.0 SCe engine, but adapted to the new Proconve L7 emission standards.

Produced at the Ayrton Senna Complex, in So Jos dos Pinhais (PR), the Renault Kwid was launched in Brazil in 2017, presented as “the SUV of compacts”, a title that was seen by many as a joke by the manufacturer. The subcompact hatch innovated at the time by bringing four airbags as standard in all versions and also stood out for its 290-liter trunk and low fuel consumption.

DAYLIGHT Now, in the 2022 line, the Renault Kwid is undergoing a restyling process, while maintaining its main features. In terms of looks, the most significant change was made at the front, where the model gained narrow LED daytime running lights, positioned horizontally close to the bonnet. The optical set also has in another niche, positioned a little further down, the high/low beam, which does not appear to be LED.

The front grille has a new design, with three parallel bars and a chrome trim on this version, keeping the brand’s logo in the center. The bumper is also new and features a larger air intake and the gray skid plate with a different design. No changes can be seen on the sides, as the plastic moldings in the wheel arches, the wide frieze at the base of the doors, the mirrors painted in black and the name Outsider identifying the version, which also features a discreet roof rack, were kept.

CONNECTIVITY Renault has not yet revealed images of the rear of the 2022 Kwid, but it is speculated that it will have small occasional modifications, with larger, LED taillights in the top version. Inside, the main novelty should be the multimedia center with a wide screen and greater connectivity. The automaker also did not inform if the dimensions of the subcompact will be changed. The current model is 3.68m long, 1.58m wide, 1.47m high and 2.42m wheelbase.

Simpler versions of the new Kwid have a different front bumper than the Outsider version. (photo: Renault/Disclosure)

MOTORIZATION The 1.0 SCe engine, a three-cylinder engine that develops 66cv (gasoline) and 70cv (ethanol), with torques of 9.4kgfm (g) and 9.8kgfm (e), underwent modifications to meet the emission and consumption standards of the Proconve L7. Before this update, the engine had consumption in the city of 14.9km/l (g) and 10.3km/l (e), and on the road, 15.6km/l (g) and 10.8km/l (e). . Currently, prices for the Kwid range from R$48,790 (Life version) to R$62,990 (Outsider version), but it is likely that they will also be “upgraded”.

ELECTRICAL Another novelty that will arrive in the 2022 line of the Renault Kwid will be the fully electric version, which has already been confirmed by the automaker. It is not yet known what the power of the engine or the autonomy of the batteries of the subcompact will be, but Renault has stated that it will be the cheapest electric car sold in Brazil.