Researchers find giant ‘sea dragon’ fossil

Remains of the largest ichthyosaur ever found in the UK were found in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve in February last year. At 10 meters long, the fossil of this giant predator, known as a ‘sea dragon’, is about 180 million years old.

According to scientists, these animals, very similar to dolphins, could reach 25 meters in length. They lived between 250 million and 90 million years ago, when they went extinct.

Joe Davis, conservation team leader for the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Fund, found the fossil while routine drainage was being carried out in a pond to re-landscape an island.

“There were bumps, like ridges, in the mud. It felt a little organic, a little different. Then we saw something that looked almost like a jaw. I called the city council and said ‘I think I found a dinosaur’. The discovery was absolutely fascinating and a real career highlight,” Davis said, revealing that two incomplete, much smaller ichthyosaurs had already been found in the same region during the construction of the Rutland Water Reservoir in the 1970s.

However, the recent fossil is the first complete skeleton found, in addition to being the first of the Temnodontosaurus trigonodon species discovered in the country and the largest of them. The block formed by the 2-meter skull and the surrounding clay alone weighed a ton when it was removed for conservation and study, covered with plaster and placed on wooden supports.

“It’s not often that you are responsible for safely lifting a very important but very fragile fossil that weighs so much,” said Nigel Larkin, paleontological conservator, visiting researcher at the University of Reading and member of the team. “It’s a responsibility, but I love challenges.”

“Britain is the birthplace of ichthyosaurs – their fossils have been unearthed here for more than 200 years,” University of Manchester paleontologist Dean Lomax, who led the excavation team, told BBC News. “Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK. It is a truly unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest in British paleontological history.”

Currently, Rutland County is more than 50 km from the coast, but according to scientists, millions of years ago the higher sea level indicated that the region was covered by a shallow ocean.

Nearly a year after being discovered, the animal’s remains were fully excavated earlier this January. The fossil is being analyzed and kept at an undisclosed location in Shropshire, west England, near Wales.

After that, it will be returned to Rutland County for permanent display. Anglian Water, the British water company that owns the area where the fossil was found, said it is seeking funding to protect and display the remains.

