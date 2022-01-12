Reservoir water level improves, but still does not relieve electricity bill – Economy

BRASILIA – The rains recorded in recent months have alleviated the alarming situation of the reservoirs, but should not reflect on Brazilians’ electricity bills immediately. Measures taken by the government to avoid at all costs blackouts or even a rationing last year, the eve of the presidential elections, removed the risk of problems in the supply of energy, but had a high cost for consumers, who will have to pay the expenses, with interest.

As shown by the Estadão/Broadcast, only the use of thermal plants and the import of energy from Argentina and Uruguay cost BRL 16.8 billion up to October. Even the creation of a more expensive flag, water scarcity, was not enough to cover all expenses and a new financial contribution will be necessary to cover all expenses. The loan will avoid a fee this year, but will be repaid with interest in the future.

THE general director of National Electric System Operator (ONS), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, recognizes that tariffs should not be cheap in the short term. This is because the government must keep charging a more expensive tariff flag. “The water scarcity flag is already planned until April and covers costs already incurred. If we finish the rainy season at good levels, then we will have a lower cost during the year”, he explained.

The funds raised via tariff flags until April will be used to cover the costs of actions referring to the months of September, October and November, which total R$ 8.6 billion, and the deficit registered before the creation of the new level – which accounted for R$ 5 billion by July. The problem, however, lingered. According to data from National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the account accumulates a deficit of R$ 12.35 billion until November.

“The tariff will not go down. Has [despesas] delayed due to the intensive dispatch of thermal plants and energy imports, which were not paid with the tariff flag, even at the maximum level. The distributors have bills to pay for energy that has already been consumed and this will be included in the tariff. We consume energy in cash that will have to be paid in installments”, says the professor at the UFRJ Institute of Economics and coordinator of the Electric Sector Studies Group (Gesel), Nivalde de Castro.

Other expenses should also make the electricity bill more expensive throughout 2022. In addition to the annual tariff readjustments, the energy distributors predict that the discount on the electricity bill for those who have saved energy in recent months should cost R$ 1.62 billion -which will be paid by the consumer himself. The program was launched by the government in August, due to the water crisis. The contracting of thermal plants in an emergency auction that will operate between 2022 and 2025 should cost R$ 39 billion.

To senior coordinator of the energy portfolio of Instituto Clima e Sociedade (iCS), Roberto Kishinami, consumers’ electricity bills, which are already expensive, regardless of the water crisis, will weigh even more in the coming months. “The bill for dealing with the crisis will arrive at the end of the year onwards. The government authorized the borrowing and that during the year it will accrue interest. The impact starts with the payment of this financing and then the thermal plants are contracted in the emergency auction. It is an armed bomb for the next government.”

government aid

Financial aid was allowed through an interim measure, and will be used to fund emergency measures.. The financial operation must avoid a “tariff” in 2022, the year of presidential elections. As shown by the Estadão/Broadcast, the average adjustment in tariffs, initially estimated at 21%, may drop to 9.14%, depending on the value of the financial transaction. The projection considers an amount of around R$ 15 billion, as has been suggested in the sector in recent months.

according to researcher at the Center for Studies in Regulation and Infrastructure (Ceri) at FGV, Diogo Lisbona, a reduction in the use of thermal plants in the last month can bring, somehow, a relief in the accounts, but the balance inherited from the crisis is very high. For him, the response to the shortage of reservoirs, given the severity, took time and actions were only taken when there were risks of blackouts. “With all the fear of power outages, measures were taken that have a very heavy financial consequence for tariffs”, he said.

“On the one hand, we must face a year that is much less critical than 2021 and in relation to what was expected for 2022, but it is not possible to claim a victory. First, because there isn’t, since tariffs have exploded and every year they rise above the inflation. The tariff signal is terrible and so is the administration of the reservoirs. the oscillation [do clima] is increasingly accentuated and we are dependent on the hydrology and exposed to higher generation costs”, he said. “Today we have flooded states, but consumers are paying a water shortage tariff.”

THE coordinator of the Energy and Sustainability Program of the Brazilian Consumer Institute (Idec), Clauber Leite, points out that the impacts on tariffs go beyond the costs of the water crisis. He cites, for example, the expenses of the “tortoises” – foreign passages from the original text – approved in the law that allows the privatization of the electrobras, a maintenance of the contracting of coal plants in the coming years, provided for in a law recently enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro, and the new rules for those who generate energy, which resulted in the creation of a new charge.

“This new loan is a solution that is actually pushing a problem forward. We do not see sectoral planning actions that prevent the rise in tariffs,” he said. “Although it rained, the bill will remain expensive. We need to change the way we deal with energy, especially with our reservoirs. The way the sector is structured favors that the reservoirs are emptied and the tariff increases. We do not see a reduction scenario, which should be one of the main concerns of the government’s public policies.”