Response from Palmeiras’ board about Marcos Costi’s resignation twisted revolt on the web: “They’re kidding”

Leila Pereira assumed the presidency of Palmeiras on December 16th and since then, she chose that in addition to oxygenating the football squad, she would also promote some drastic internal changes in other areas. If before the club’s marketing was modified, now it’s the turn of the communication department. And who is among the names released is the announcer of Allianz Parque Marcos Costi, who is very dear to the Alviverde fans. The president’s decision made her end last Monday night (10) among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

For Marcos Costi’s place, Leila promised that she will replace the announcer as soon as possible and in addition to bringing a new professional, she has the idea of ​​bringing to the team’s games at Allianz Parque famous people who cheer for the current two-time champion of America to help the new narrator in missions during pre- and post-game. There are no ongoing negotiations for the sector yet.. According to the reporter Danilo Lavieri, the board explained why it chose to end the 7-year relationship with the former professional in the area.

According to the reporter, in addition to being part of the change in planning, the departure also directly impacts the financial area. The president’s response, however, did not convince a good part of the crowd, which is still quite angry with Leila Pereira’s attitude: “I can already say, Paulo Nobre was right. which calls for the return of the former representative.

“Leila Pereira, what’s the reason for Marcos Costi’s dismissal??? (No need to block me. I and a good part of the crowd would just like a plausible explanation). The guy already has identification with the club and the fans with him. The narrator of the arena is MARCOS COSTI. Let’s review that, pleaser,” said another cheerleader.

Finally, another fanatic from Palmeiras made a post distrusting the board’s response regarding the narrator’s dismissal: “These ‘board members’ are kidding, right? They just think we’re idiots. Did the exit impact DIRECTLY IN THE FINANCIAL AREA? But Luiz Adriano and Lucas Lima DON’T IMPACT?.”, added a fan.