Restaurant causes controversy with photo of stuffed duck neck

The photo of a new dish from a London restaurant generated a small wave of indignation. The image shows a stuffed duck neck, and the dish is just that: a dead duck, with a full neck and a string tying the end.

It’s like a sausage, but it doesn’t hide being housed in a piece of corpse — and a corpse with half-closed eyes, as shown in the image.

The idea came from the chefs of the Westerns Laundry restaurant, a trendy spot for contemporary cuisine, according to The Guardian.

But when they posted a photo of the duck stuffed with turnips and lentils on Instagram, the reactions were divisive. While some praised the initiative, others said the chefs had gone overboard.

In addition to the description of the dish, the publication also reveals that the stuffed duck neck costs about R$ 138 (18 pounds) and made a short declaration of love for the animals served at the restaurant:

“We like to honor the lives of animals and we cook all of their parts. So much is wasted in our industry, which sells prized cuts and discards the rest of the animal,” the post’s caption said.

Despite the good argument presented by the restaurant, one of the comments made it clear that the photo “was too much”, probably because it was too explicit. The reaction showed that many are not prepared to face meat for what it is: parts of dead animals.

After the brief negative reactions, others appeared in the publication to praise the dish. In the end, no one commented on whether it was tasty or not.

