Ricardo Goulart is the 10th of Santos, Atlético-MG at square one and Turks “cross” Athletico in Central summary | football

There was no one else at Central do Mercado. The Tuesday of Brazilian football was for Santos, with the announcement of his new number 10, striker Ricardo Goulart, one of the most coveted free agents on the market. . In addition, Peixe closed two other signings and is still negotiating to have Pablo, from rival São Paulo.

The day also had Atlético-MG returning to square one in the search for a coach after long fruitless negotiations, São Paulo almost giving up on Soteldo, Vasco close to three more reinforcements, a good interview with Dodô on the live and much more.

1 of 7 Ricardo Goulart at Vila Belmiro — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Ricardo Goulart at Vila Belmiro — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Coveted by clubs like Internacional and Fluminense, Ricardo Goulart has signed a contract with Santos for two seasons. The 30-year-old player, who has been without a club since November when he terminated his contract with Guangzhou, from China, will wear the number 10 shirt at Peixe.

The club did not stop there. He also announced a one-year loan for midfielder Bruno Oliveira, 23, who played in Serie B for Vitória and belongs to Caldense-MG. And defender Eduardo Bauermann, 25, who stood out for América-MG in 2021.

Finally, Santos is also negotiating the hiring of Pablo, from São Paulo. The striker has a contract until the end of 2023 and can be released by Tricolor.

Finally, Nikão announced in São Paulo

After having his ad “leaked” by a barber shop, attacking midfielder Nikão finally had his signing officially announced by São Paulo. The bond is for three years with Tricolor.

The club also forwarded the receipt of revenue from players. Goalkeeper Jean will be bought by Cerro Porteño for R$6 million. And with the sale of David Neres, from Ajax, to Shaktar Donetsk, São Paulo will win a “little” of R$ 2.85 million for the solidarity mechanism.

As for Soteldo, one of the soap operas of Brazilian football in this period of negotiations, Tricolor rules out raising an offer to Toronto FC, analyzes plan B and even studies closing the hiring cycle.

Grêmio studies proposals… and could be left for Athletico

The future of midfielder Jean Pyerre, 23, may not be Athletico anymore. An undisclosed Turkish club sent Grêmio an offer in recent days to also have the player on loan. Because of this, the contract with Hurricane has not yet been signed.

The team from Paraná, on the other hand, is negotiating with Palmeiras the loan of midfielder Matheus Fernandes. Back at Verdão after being sold to Barcelona in 2020, he signed until the end of 2025, but made only seven appearances last season.

And returning to Grêmio, Tricolor gaucho also received proposals from midfielder Fernando Henrique, target of two clubs in the Middle East. Al Ain and Al Wasl expressed interest in the 20-year-old steering wheel.

2 of 7 Jean Pyerre in Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Jean Pyerre at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

And the Rooster? The Rooster… returned to square one by coach

The long wait that did not bear fruit with Jorge Jesus, in addition to the “no” received from the also Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal and the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo made Atlético-MG return to square one in the search for a new coach.

While working on this front, Galo is also keeping an eye on Edenilson’s conversation with Internacional to discuss his future. The midfielder showed interest in going to Belo Horizonte, but it is necessary to settle with Colorado.

As for the gaucho team, Inter made official a proposal by forward David, but Fortaleza put their foot down and rejected the onslaught. The 26-year-old striker’s release clause is R$30 million, but the numbers presented by Colorado were lower.

3 of 7 Edenilson, Inter midfielder, interests Atlético-MG — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter Edenilson, Inter midfielder, interests Atlético-MG — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

Corinthians got even closer to signing the 24-year-old goalkeeper Ivan, who belongs to Ponte Preta. The club hopes to close the deal in the coming days, and through an official note, Macaca informed that it has released the player to undergo medical examinations at Timão. If approved, Ivan must sign a four-year contract.

At the same time, Timão is negotiating the sale of Matheus Donelli, a 19-year-old goalkeeper who has worked for youth teams and is part of the white-and-white professional squad.

4 of 7 Ivan, Ponte Preta goalkeeper — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress Ivan, goalkeeper of Ponte Preta — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress

Rival Palmeiras resumed contact with striker Lucas Alario, who had tried to sign him in 2021. The 29-year-old Argentine is at Bayer Leverkusen, in Germany, only he became a reserve and has played less this season. This will be Verdão’s main argument for a hit.

After having the first proposal rejected, Botafogo prepares a new onslaught to hire Luís Oyama. The midfielder played in 23 of the 26 matches of coach Enderson Moreira in Serie B, and Mirassol asks for R$ 3.5 million for the 60% of the economic rights it has of the player.

5 of 7 Oyama celebrates a goal for Botafogo — Photo: Vítor Silva/ BFR Oyama celebrates a goal for Botafogo — Photo: Vítor Silva/ BFR

Vasco is about to announce the tenth reinforcement for the 2022 season, midfielder Bruno Nazário, 26, who played in the last Brasileirão for América-MG. The board is also seeking an agreement with Atlético-GO to hire two other athletes: midfielder Matheus Barbosa, 27, and defender Oliveira, 25.

6 of 7 Bruno Nazário for América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda Bruno Nazário for América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda

As for Flamengo, there is no news regarding reinforcements, but the club agreed to loan striker Vitor Gabriel, 21, to Juventude. Revealed by the Rio de Janeiro club in 2018, the player never managed to establish himself as an alternative to the professional team and was at Braga, in Portugal, between 2019 and 2021.

7 of 7 Forward Vitor Gabriel is announced by Juventude — Photo: Disclosure/EC Juventude Forward Vitor Gabriel is announced by Juventude — Photo: Disclosure/EC Juventude

Former striker Dodô was the guest of this Tuesday’s Central do Mercado live. And the chat was first, with the “top scorer of beautiful goals” talking about various subjects:

He said that Pedro is the best 9 in the Selection and blamed the base for lack of strikers

Approved possible signing of Diego Costa by Corinthians: “It has everything to win over the fans”

He recalled doping and declared himself to Botafogo: “The team I loved to play the most”

He recalled switching from São Paulo to Santos: “Disagreements with Carpegiani”

Revealed that he had a pre-contract with Corinthians to play with Ronaldo

We have a summary within our summary, with everything Dodô said about the subjects. And with videos. Check here!

