Ricardo Goulart wears Santos’ number 10 shirt: “Represent the King well” – 01/11/2022

Santos announced today (11) the hiring of Ricardo Goulart. Approved in the medical exams, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder signed until December 2023. He is the new number 10 of Peixe.

“From the first conversations, I was very happy with the interest of this gigantic club. I know the history and I am very happy to wear the Santos shirt, especially being the number 10, known all over the world. I will do everything to represent the number of the King,” said Goulart.

“Ricardo Goulart, without a doubt, is a player who will add a lot to our squad, due to his technical level and experience. A signing within our possibilities and that will greatly increase the quality of our team”, said President Rueda.

Goulart’s initial request was high and well above what was possible for Santos. In the sequence, however, Peixe thought of a more complex proposal to convince the player.

THE UOL Esporte found that Santos offered R$ 500 thousand in fixed salary, with variables in marketing actions. Ricardo Goulart will be the poster boy and will receive part of the token sale, in addition to earning bonuses for selling shirts with his name, for example.

Goulart had a millionaire salary in Chinese football and agreed to reduce the amount to play for Peixe. People close to the player said that “the project was more decisive than money”.

The negotiations were led by football executive Edu Dracena, with the help of president Andres Rueda. Goulart’s manager is Paulo Pitombeira, who also takes care of coach Fabio Carille’s career. Edu has carte blanche from the board to hire within the budget, but, as it is a proposal that also involved the marketing department, he talked to the Management Committee.

Dracena discussed the good technical performance of Ricardo Goulart over the last few years and showed positive information about the 30-year-old athlete’s physical situation. The leaders agreed to the offer.



Goulart became Santos’ priority after the frustration with Nathan, loaned by Atlético-MG to Fluminense. Peixe was convinced about the contract and even exchanged documents with Galo.

Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when he left Guanghzou. His last match was in August and he will take advantage of the pre-season to physically recondition himself. Last season, he scored seven goals in 13 games in the Chinese Super League. The Santos squad will present itself again next Sunday (9).

Ricardo Goulart negotiated with Fluminense recently, but the Rio de Janeiro club backed out of the contract at the end of December. His last time in Brazil was at Palmeiras, in 2019. At Cruzeiro, he was Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014 and was even called up to the Brazilian team.