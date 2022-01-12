Rio enters attention stage because of heavy rains

The city of Rio de Janeiro entered the attention stage at 4:55 pm this Tuesday (11) due to heavy rain. The COR (Centre for Operations of the City Hall) of Rio reported that, so far, the rain cores are in the north zone, in the center and in the Tijuca Massif.

Neighborhoods in the northern zone register occurrences of flooding and pockets of water on the roads. According to the COR, the trend is for heavy to very heavy rain in the capital in the coming hours.

The attention stage is the third level on a scale of five and means that one or more occurrences already impact the municipality.

The Civil Defense reported that it triggered 17 sirens in 11 communities because of the heavy rains. The locations were: Cachoeirinha, Cachoeira Grande, Cotia, Dona Francisca, Nossa Senhora da Guia, Alemão, Engenho da Rainha, Joaquim de Queiroz, Santa Terezinha, Rua Mira and Vila Cruzeiro.

In these communities, the amount of rain exceeded the limit of 40 millimeters in one hour, determined by the protocol for triggering the sirens. The highest accumulated was in Complexo do Alemão, with 64 millimeters.

See the recommendations of the Municipality of Rio:

• Do not travel to the regions most affected by rain.

• Avoid areas subject to flooding or landslides

• Do not force vehicles to pass through apparently flooded areas.

• In cases of strong winds and/or rain with electrical discharges, avoid being close to trees or in open areas.

• At flood points, avoid direct contact with poles or equipment that may be energized.

• Avoid contact with flood water. It can be contaminated and pose health risks.

• Check your home for signs of cracking. When you notice cracks or shakes in the structure, call the Civil Defense number 199 and avoid staying at home.

• Residents of risk areas need to pay attention to sound alerts. Sounder activation indicates slip hazard. People must go to the support points established by the Municipal Civil Defense. The locations are informed by the number 199.

• Pay attention to the information disclosed by the communication vehicles and on COR’s social networks.

• If necessary, use emergency numbers 193 (Fire Department) and 199 (Civil Defense).

* Intern at R7, under the supervision of Paulo Guilherme