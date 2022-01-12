Rio has a record of new cases of Covid in 24 hours; see where to test yourself for free | Rio de Janeiro

The number is only lower than that recorded on September 18, 2021, when the city registered 12,301 infected people. However, according to the Municipal Health Department, at that time there were data damming. That is, when the official disclosure made in a single day adds the number of cases registered in previous days.

The moving average of cases in the city is also the highest in the last two years. There are 4,765 cases, on average, per day in the last seven days.

The positivity rate in tests for Covid in Rio de Janeiro remains high. Last Tuesday, the index was at 44%, that is, of every ten tests performed in the city, four are positive for the disease.

At the beginning of the month, the positivity rate in the city of Rio was 13%.

Covid tests: differences between PCR, antigen and self-test

The explosion of cases of the Ômicron variant is largely responsible for the increase in the number of Covid cases in Rio de Janeiro, according to experts. This scenario of large circulation of the virus has led to a rush of the population to the testing posts of the public health network.

Due to the high demand, the City Hall of Rio opens this Wednesday (12) two more testing stations (see in the video above the differences between each test).

Rio City Hall Posts:

German Olympic Village

Barra Olympic Park

Honorio Gurgel Olympic Village

Polyclinic Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho (Bangu)

Almir Dulton Outpatient Unit (Campo Grande)

Polyclinic Rodolpho Rocco (Del Castilho)

Server Municipal Club, (Ulysses Guimarães Street, Cidade Nova)

Ciep Nação Rubro-Negra, near Miguel Couto Hospital, in Leblon

Faculdade Cenecista Capitão Lemos Cunha, on Ilha do Governador (opens this Wednesday)

Palacete Princesa Isabel, in Santa Cruz (opens this Wednesday)

The service will be made from Monday to Sunday, from 8 am to 5 pm, upon distribution of password. Rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR will also be offered to monitor the epidemiological scenario.

There are still 230 Primary Care units around the city, which are the Family Clinics and the Municipal Health Centers and, in these places, it is possible to carry out the test for free. Click here to find the unit closest to you.

See safety tips at Covid testing stations and how to report problems

The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro also has a list of places that offer free tests for the population.

However, to book the exam at state government posts, interested parties must access the scheduling link, enter data such as name, CPF and date of birth.

State government posts:

Bangu’s UPA

Campo Grande UPA

Jacarepaguá UPA

Tijuca UPA

Penha’s UPA

UPA of Marshal Hermes

Célio de Barros Sports Complex, in Maracanã

Iaserj Maracanã

Dr Ricardo Cruz State Hospital

Number of hospitalizations rising

The number of hospitalizations and severe cases in the city of Rio de Janeiro also has been growing in recent days.

This Tuesday, public hospitals in Rio were 170 people hospitalized. On Monday (10), that number was 129 people. In 24 hours, the capital had an increase of 31% in total hospitalizations for Covid.

For Soranz, the profile of patients hospitalized in the health network of the capital indicates that the Ômicron variant is even lighter than other mutations of the virus. According to him, what explains this is the vaccination efficiency.

“We have a third of the patients in the ICU and the rest with a ward profile, much lighter than what we saw with the Delta (variant) and with the Gama. Fortunately, the Ômicron seems even lighter. not vaccinated”, said the secretary.

Also according to the Rio de Janeiro Health Department, 46% of those hospitalized did not take any dose of the vaccine. Among those vaccinated who occupy beds, 93% have not yet received the booster dose.

“There are 742,000 people who could take the booster dose. We ask everyone to be aware,” Soranz warned.