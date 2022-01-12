Rizek recalls Cuca’s ‘lightning comeback’ in 2007 to talk about leaving Atlético-MG and says: ‘The only certainty is that one day he will return to Botafogo’

The sudden departure of Cuca, Brazilian champion and Copa do Brasil champion for Atlético-MG last year, before the turn of the year, and Galo’s search for a replacement was the theme of “Seleção SporTV” this Tuesday. But Botafogo entered the agenda, after the program recalled in the box “Baú do Seleção” the lightning return of the coach to Glorioso in 2007, 11 days after being fired after the vexatious elimination to River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana.

Presenter of the program, André Rizek said he does not doubt that Cuca will return to Atlético-MG in the coming months, given the history of the coach’s career. Cuca claimed family problems to leave Galo on November 28, taking everyone by surprise. So far, the athletics board has not found a replacement.

– I don’t believe in a gap year. Knowing Cuca, I think that around May, when he paints a proposal, his year will last five or six months. It’s in the history of Cuca, it was like that in the Galo champion of America in 2013, it was like that in Palmeiras Brazilian champion, in Santos runner-up of America. He has chosen, when he is in high spirits, to be the time to leave the scene a little, let people miss him and come back valued – said Rizek.

The journalist, however, reinforced a feeling that all Botafogo fans have: that one day Cuca will return to the club he managed between 2006 and 2008.

– He loves Botafogo. I’m not sure about the future of Cuca’s career. One I have is that he will return to direct Botafogo one day, because he already told me that. He misses him a lot, loves Botafogo and said he would like to return one day – revealed Rizek, making it clear that this could not necessarily happen now, with the arrival of investor John Textor, and remembering that Enderson Moreira is the team’s current coach and just won champion:

– When I said that one day he dreams of returning to Botafogo it has nothing to do with SAF, with John Textor, Botafogo will not get rich overnight and hire the Brazilian champion coach. By the way, there is a trainer employed. It’s just because he once told me in 2018, when he was our commentator at the Cup, about the passion, the affection he has for Botafogo, that he would wake up the players in the concentration with the Botafogo anthem. “Oh, I miss you, one day I’ll be back!”. It was just a chat like that, okay? – finished Rizek.