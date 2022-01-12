Ronaldo meets with Pedrinho BH and promises reinforcements I Bolavip Brasil

In recent days, the sports news from cruise has been drawing attention. Many moves happened after the club had 90% of its SAF acquired by the former player Ronaldo Phenomenon . Players left the Minas Gerais club, due to the new financial reality, among them Fábio, player with more games in the history of the celestial team.

On the other hand, new athletes arrived at Toca da Raposa. In addition, changes in management and in the technical committee also took place. Now, two pieces of information have emerged and animated the celestial crowd. To begin, Ronaldo and Pedro Lourenço (Pedrinho BH), gathered. In addition to the two figures, other businessmen were at the meeting, according to Rádio Itatiaia.

“Photographic record of the meeting between Ronaldo Fenômeno and Pedro Lourenço. The two were together, as Samuel Venâncio and I published, in a restaurant in the Center-South region of BH”, informed the journalist from Itatiaia, Guilherme Piu .

After this meeting, Phenomenon gave an exclusive interview to the club’s member-supporters website. In this live, which took place on the morning of this Wednesday (12), the owner said that more reinforcements should arrive for Raposa this season and that young people who are disputing the Copinha should be integrated into the professional squad.