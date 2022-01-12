Rony denies problem with Dudu after changing number at Palmeiras: “The 7 is not mine, it’s the club’s” | palm trees

Although he didn’t plan this change, as Ron also likes the number 7 and even puts it on his social networks (@rony7official), the player denied a problem with Dudu.

– It is true that everyone has their preferences, but my pride in playing for Palmeiras does not depend on numbers and in my life there is no room for vanity. To the evil ones, don’t create a problem that doesn’t exist with Dudu. He asked Anderson Barros for the shirt, who asked me if it was possible to deliver it. We agreed with Palmeiras’ proposal and gave in, because shirt 7 is not mine, it IS THE CLUB!!! – he wrote.

1 of 2 Rony during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Rony during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco



When he returned to Verdão after the loan to Al-Duhail, from Qatar, Dudu used the 43, which means the sum of 4+3, to reach the 7, as Rony had just taken over this shirt.

After winning the Libertadores, Dudu contacted football director Anderson Barros and asked to return to using the number he made history with between 2015 and 2020.

Verdão then offered Rony the number 10 shirt, which until last season was being used by Luiz Adriano.

– I know that the “10” shirt is usually used by players with different characteristics than mine, but now I have this difficult mission to make names like @ademir_divino, Edu Manga, @Alexdesouza, @Djalminhaoficial10, among many others, especially because I’m already in club history. In just two years, wearing the “11” and “7”, I helped Palmeiras to be three-time champion of Libertadores – he added.

