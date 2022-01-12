Rumor about cause of disaster spreads amid investigation

Natural accident or human intervention? With no evidence and with the police investigation still at an early stage, different rumors about the cause of the rock collapse that killed ten people in Furnas Lake, in Capitólio (MG), about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, last Saturday ( 8), spread throughout the small tourist town.

In audios shared by messaging app, residents spread theories about what caused the accident with the speedboat in the canyon region, including a lookout built above the rock a year and a half ago. Still without evidence, the Civil Police says that it will resort to geologists and refutes what it calls “hunchbacks”.

To the UOL, the lookout administrator stated that the construction is “in another rocky block” and that the interventions were carried out in a professional manner and “with respect to the natural relief” (read more below).

Little evidence, lots of rumors

“I shouldn’t have built anything there, everyone knows that”, complained loudly, retired Agenor Machado, at the counter of a restaurant in the central area of ​​Capitólio late yesterday afternoon (11). “That has nothing to do with it, it’s been there for a long time”, retorts a man who did not want to be identified and left the place calling the theory “crazy talk”.

Spontaneous scenes like this have become common in the city since the weekend. The debate about possible human responsibility for the accident has grown in the region, especially after the circulation of an audio in which a supposed environmental engineer attributes the fall to the construction of the Mirante dos Canyons Park, in the upper area.

Opened last year, the park has a leisure structure, which includes a zip line, built between 2020 and “mid-2021”, according to the administrator. The rock that collapsed is about 140 meters below.

The park was closed on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the accident, and there is still no forecast for reopening. The point was inspected by the Civil Police, firefighters, the Brazilian Navy and the state Civil Defense.

Since yesterday, with the end of the search by firefighters, only the Navy remained on site, according to officials who guarded the blocked entrance.

THE UOL could not verify the veracity of the audio or if the man who speaks is in fact an environmental engineer, if he is from Capitol or region, nor if he ever visited the place. But the rumor has gained strength and gained repercussion after an interview by Jesus Santos, the Zuza, owner of the affected vessel, to TV Globo.

In addition to the owner of the speedboat “Jesus”, which bore his name, Zuza was also a relative of most of the ten victims, who were taking a private tour of the Furnas lake. The report of UOL tried to contact him by phone and in person, in São José da Barra, the neighboring city where his company is located, but was unsuccessful.

Retired Alberto Teófilo, 71, who in high season works as a street vendor at the viewpoint of the Furnas dam, about 10 km from the accident, says that the rumor also spread through Barra, as the city is known.

“They’ve been saying for a while that building over canyons could be a problem. But everyone said they had permission. I don’t know. We have no way of knowing, right? But it’s been a few years. “, says Teófilo – who, with the rainy weather, has a busy day with dam employees looking for popsicles, not tourists.

Businessman Renato Gavião, 59, who owns a brewery in downtown Capitol, calls the hypothesis a “conspiracy theory”, but confirms that the rumor has grown.

“People talk because they like to talk. There’s still no proof of anything, just see it in the press. There’s a lot of sensationalism, too. time and it’s nothing too big”, says the businessman.

Early stage

According to the Civil Police of Passos (MG), responsible for the investigation, the investigation is “at an early stage” and it is still too early to draw any conclusions. Deputy Marcos Pimenta says he is looking for a geologist specializing in this type of rock and disputes the rumours.

Only an expert with ‘know how’ of science can help. We are after actors who dominate science, not guessers.”

Marcos Pimenta, delegate responsible for the investigation in Passos

The expertise has already started a drone filming work to establish a “before and after”. The delegate claims to be in contact with Ufop (Federal University of Ouro Preto), SBG (Brazilian Society of Geology) and other institutions that can provide a professional in the area.

He asks the public to be patient, “because it is not a typical investigation”. “IT’S [uma análise] complicated, lacks analysis of the environment, the stone, the climate, the vessel”, he justified.

“It is not a matter of looking for culprits, but of finding out. What I can guarantee is that we will exhaust all possibilities. If there is a human factor, he will be indicted”, concluded Pimenta.

‘Construction is on another block’

The administrator of the Mirante dos Canyons Park told the UOL that the buildings are 140 meters from the site of the landslide and “located on a step above the level of the top of the displaced rock and on another rock block”.

“These facilities — completed between 2020 and mid-2021 — were developed and monitored by highly reputable companies and specialized professionals, strictly following low-impact construction methods,” the company said in a statement.

“It should be noted that invasive techniques, such as pile driving, were not used, much less explosives”, adds the administrator.

Also according to the park, the constructions “were carried out in respect of the natural relief, preserving its original drainage”. “There were no changes in surface water runoff into the canyons.”

THE UOL tried to visit the viewpoint last Tuesday afternoon, but was denied entry. The report also contacted the Brazilian Navy, which remains at the site and is conducting a separate investigation, and the City Hall of Capitólio, but had no response until the publication of this text.