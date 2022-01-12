Ruth is kicked out by Rebeca and makes Túlio a fool · TV news

Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) will be kicked out of Redentor by Túlio (Daniel Dantas) at the behest of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Globe. The mistress will ask for a good amount of money to keep the executive’s swindles under the rug.

In this Wednesday’s chapter (12), Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will warn her older sister about her brother-in-law’s betrayal with the company’s employee. “Dad covers up an affair with your husband within the company and I’m the one who’s slanderous, the wrong one…”, the spoiled one will release in the middle of yet another argument with the model.

Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) will ask what she is talking about, and Santiago’s youngest (José de Abreu) ​​will pour out everything she knows and even advise: “Rebeca, pay attention. , leaves no loose ends”.

“Seriously, it’s not complicated: end of work, the company is uncertain. Arrives and catches it. Nobody told you, you saw it. Then yes, I want to see how he’s going to get away”, says the patricinha.

Rebeca explodes with Tulio

Rebecca loses the line

Andrea Beltrão’s character will follow the advice of Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond) and will appear unannounced in the company. There, she will see her husband in an intimate atmosphere with his mistress, but will leave without being seen.

The next day, the crook will come home and will lie telling Ilana’s friend (Mariana Lima) that he was in São Paulo on business. “The reason is called Ruth. And nobody told me: I saw it. I saw you together yesterday. Not in São Paulo, where you told me you’d gone, but in Rio. Leaving the car, kissing, from the company’s garage of my father”, he will shoot.

In the sequel, she will surprise her husband with a condition to remain married. “Out, Túlio! Either this woman is out of Redentor today, yesterday, now. Or you’re out and this is over!”, says the ex-top model, furious.

Ruth’s resignation

Afraid of losing his father-in-law’s succession, Túlio will accept to dismiss his mistress. “How could I have predicted, guessed, that Rebeca would go down to the company late at night? I don’t know what she wanted, but the fact is that now she has imposed this condition”, the scoundrel will justify. “Of course. You do the shit, and I pay the duck”, counters the engineer.

Ruth will not let it go and will blackmail her lover. She will demand to receive a good amount of money in exchange for his silence and will suggest that the two send Christian to make one more detour from the company.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: