Sabrina Sato is announced by surprise at Globo and Record takes action

Sabrina Sato was announced as the “contractor of the Globe” this Monday (10). However, the famous remains right with the record. That’s because she just closed a deal for a program in GNT, which is from closed TV.

In contact with journalist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, Edir Macedo’s broadcaster decided to clarify the situation. She pointed out that the holder of Ilha Record “was cleared to make this program [Desapegue Se For Capaz] in the NTG”.

Also according to the journalist, Sabrina Sato is even confirmed to be in charge of the second season of the reality show with celebrities from Record. The program should debut at the end of this semester.

GNT, it is worth remembering, is one of Grupo Globo’s channels available in pay-TV packages and on Globoplay.

What drew attention is the tone of the announcement from the Rio station. In the text, published on social media, the company highlighted: “Sabrina Sato is Globo’s new hire and will run reality show on GNT”.

Sabrina Sato’s new show

The artist will present the new GNT reality show, which premieres at the end of April. Throughout the 10-episode first season, she will have the help of personal organizer Micaela Góes and architect Gabriela de Matos.

The trio will have the mission to enter people’s homes and make them let go of what is no longer useful in their lives.

“I always talk a lot about my artistic restlessness. Making room for new experiences and discovering other possibilities in our lives is enriching”, said the presenter to Gshow.

She added: “When I was invited by the GNT to present the ‘Let go if you can’, I felt very honored to be part of a multiple channel, which always offers us great reflections on human behavior. It will be a new challenge in my career, in a house that inspires us”.

What did you think? Follow @rd1official on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here.