Sabrina Sato is the new hire by Globo and will lead reality

Presenter Sabrina Sato will present her first cable TV project on ‘GNT’, ‘Desapegue se for Capaz’, but remains on Record

Sabrina Sato (40) was hired by Globe!

The artist was announced as the new presenter of the channel GNT, which is part of the Globo group. She will present a reality show, the Let Go If You Can, which is scheduled for release at the end of April this year.

With weekly airing, the first season of the program will have 10 episodes and each one, it will have the help of the personal organizer. Micaela Góes and the architect Gabriela de Matos. The objective is to reorganize the participants’ homes, making them let go of what is no longer useful.

On Monday, the 10th, the GNT Instagram page told the public the news.

“CAN ENTER, @sabrinasato. The new presenter of GNT is coming this way to command the new program “Desapegue Se For Capaz”, with @micaelagoes and @gabdematos, starting in April. Keep an eye out for more news soon. and follow @casagnt so you don’t miss a thing!”, said the channel’s ad.

“Hiiii people!!!! It’s going to be awesome!!!!!”, celebrated the mother of zoe (3).

The recordings of the reality show begin in February, in São Paulo.

Sabrina Sato will present reality on pay TV, but remains on Record

Commanding her first pay-TV project, the presenter continues with her contract with Record TV, according to information from the G1, on open TV.

“I always talk a lot about my artistic restlessness. Opening space for new experiences and discovering other possibilities in our lives is enriching”, said the wife of Duda Nagle (38) to gshow.

“When I was invited by the GNT to present ‘Deapegue se uma capa’, I felt very honored to be part of a multiple channel, which always offers us great reflections on human behavior. It will be a new challenge in my career, in a house that inspires us”, also reflected the famous, who commanded the Record Island in its first season in 2021.

Check out:





