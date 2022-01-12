Salary bonus starts to be paid in February; see calendar

About 22 million Brazilians receive the salary bonus in 2022, with a total value of more than BRL 20 billion, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Private sector workers, enrolled in the PIS, will receive this year’s salary bonus from February 8 to March 31, through Caixa. For civil servants, military and state employees, registered in Pasep, the payment goes from February 15th to March 24th, by Banco do Brasil.

Traditionally, the salary bonus is paid over the course of the year following the 12-month period, with each batch corresponding to the employee’s month of birth. Now the payment will be made in just two months.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, historically, both identification and payment of beneficiaries were made by federal public banks, which was questioned by control bodies that recommended the separation of activities. Another recommendation is that payments occur in the same year.

“Seeking to comply with the recommendation of the control bodies, the federal government internalized the identification in the Ministry and started to have in real time and online the full control of the salary bonus policy, from the reception of data transmitted by employers, to the identification process. and payment,” the ministry explained.

Payment

Workers in the private sector with a checking or savings account at Caixa will automatically receive credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth.

The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through digital social savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app. If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, also according to the payment schedule staggered by month of birth.

The payment of the Pasep allowance occurs via credit in an account for those who are account holders or have savings at Banco do Brasil. Employees who are not BB account holders can make the transfer via TED to their account via self-service terminals and portal www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the branch’s cash desk, upon presentation of an official identity document.

payment dates

Workers in the private sector who are paid by Caixa Econômica Federal

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

Public sector workers, who are paid by Banco do Brasil

end of registration Pay day 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

Who is entitled?

Workers registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years and who have formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation are entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages.

It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

Value

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

Query

According to the ministry, as of January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the Gov.br portal to find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective receiving bank. The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Service Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube