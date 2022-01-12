Salary bonus starts to be paid in February; see who is entitled

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment schedule, which starts on February 8, was confirmed this Monday (1/10) by the government. The PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal, directed to workers in the private sector. Pasep, in turn, is paid through Banco do Brasil to public servants.

Those who:

Received for at least 30 days of work in 2020

Worked with a formal contract in 2020

They received, on average, up to a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020

Have been enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least 5 years

Your employer has updated your details in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais)

Even if they meet the above requirements, domestic workers and workers employed by an individual (or an individual equivalent to a legal entity) are not entitled to the benefit. The amount can reach the same as a minimum wage, calculated in proportion to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the maximum amount.

As of the adjustment of the minimum wage on January 1st, the amount of the allowance varies from R$101 to R$1,212. For more information on PIS, as of February 1, workers can call Caixa on 0800 726 02 07, or consult the Caixa website or the Caixa Trabalhador app. For this, you must have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) at hand. Public servants can check the amount on the Banco do Brasil website, at ATMs and at bank branches. The date of when queries will be released has not yet been announced.