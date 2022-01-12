Santiago takes medicine, has sex with Erica and almost dies · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will have his first night of love with Érica (Fernanda de Freitas), but everything goes wrong. Concerned about his performance in sex, the entrepreneur will decide to take a sexual stimulant. However, the medicine will make him feel sick and he will almost die at the hour H in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Wednesday (12) , the owner of the Redeemer network will be willing to take his girlfriend to the clouds. He will take that stimulant, but without any prescription.

During sex, he will have a bad feeling, which will make the personal trainer worried. “Sometimes I feel like you think for me, sex is performance, scoring. When it’s actually about touch, affection. Seriously, I don’t need anything else,” she says.

After almost starting from this one for a better one, he will be helped by a doctor and by Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão). After much hesitation, he will confess that he used the stimulant and will be reprimanded by the clinician. The situation will make the veteran angry.

“No more excuses, too much work. Erica is a young woman, a wonderful woman, who doesn’t deserve to have to deal with this kind of problem”, Santiago will say, ready to change his posture. In the plot, the rich man struggled to be with his beloved, especially because of the prejudice of his daughter Bárbara (Alinne Moraes).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in all. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal, which is scheduled to premiere on March 14. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: