Santos announces Bruno Oliveira, who declares himself a fan of the club: “Very emotional” | saints

The player, who belongs to Caldense-MG, arrives on a one-year loan after defending Vitória in Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

Alvinegro fan since childhood, the athlete said he was thrilled to sign the contract with the club. He said that, in addition to him, the whole family cheers for Peixe.

– It was impressive. I’m from Santos because of my family’s influence, and the record hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m very excited to be here. It’s a big dream. It was here in Santos that I saw my idols play, and I was always rooting for television. Today I have the chance to be here with them, it’s an inexplicable feeling.

Revealed in Bragantino’s youth categories in 2017, Bruno Oliveira had stints at XV de Piracicaba and Grêmio Osasco before being acquired by Caldense, in 2020. The athlete acts as a midfielder and also plays the role of second midfielder.

– I like having the ball at my feet. I get annoyed when the ball doesn’t come to me. I’m a warrior guy. My teammates used to say that I have three lungs, due to my speed.

Last season, Bruno Oliveira started the year defending Caldense in the campaign that resulted in sixth place in the Campeonato Mineiro and also in the Copa do Brasil, a tournament in which the team was eliminated in the first phase.

In May, he was announced as a reinforcement for Vitória. For Leão, there were 30 games, with two goals and three assists. Vitória ended up relegated to Series C, finishing in 18th place, with 40 points.