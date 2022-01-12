Santos announces Ricardo Goulart as new number 10 | saints

THE saints agreed, this Tuesday, the hiring of attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. The 30-year-old, who has been without a club since November when he left China’s Guangzhou, signed a two-year contract with Peixe.

The player underwent medical examinations in the morning and, during the afternoon, he was in Vila Belmiro to sign the contract. Ricardo Goulart will wear Santos’ number 10 shirt.

– From the first conversations, I was very happy with the interest of this gigantic club. I know the story and I’m very happy to wear the Santos shirt, especially being the number 10, known all over the world. I’ll do everything to represent the King’s number well – said Ricardo Goulart.

Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when he terminated his contract with Guangzhou, from China. He hasn’t been on the field since August. Last season, the attacking midfielder played 13 times. All matches were for the Chinese Superliga, with the vast majority as a starter. In that period, there were seven goals and one assist.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most successful foreign players in the history of football in China, having won three Chinese Championship titles, one Asian Champions League, one Cup and three Chinese Super Cup.

He was hired by Guangzhou in 2015, after shining in Cruzeiro’s two-time Brazilian championship in the previous two years, and remained at the club until 2019. Then, he passed through Palmeiras and then returned to the Chinese club.

In addition, he was named the best player in Chinese football in 2015 and 2016, as well as being the top scorer in the Chinese Super League in the 2015/2016 season and in the Asian Champions League in 2014/2015.