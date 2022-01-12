Santos announces the hiring of Eduardo Bauermann: “It’s a great happiness” | saints

THE saints announced another reinforcements for this season. After Bruno Oliveira , Alvinegro made official the hiring of defender Eduardo Bauermann. The 25-year-old athlete, who stood out for América-MG in 2021, signed a three-year contract with Peixe.

– It’s a great happiness, it’s a dream come true. I am very happy and willing to give my best for Santos – said the defender.

Eduardo Bauermann is presented at Santos by president Andres Rueda

Bauermann was revealed by Internacional and has stints at Náutico, Atlético-GO, Figueirense and Paraná, in addition to the Minas Gerais team. He highlights, among the main qualities, his strength on the field and the ball out:

– I’m a warrior guy, who doesn’t give up any ball. I hope to be able to collaborate both in the exit of the game and also in the area ball.

The defender also commented on the passages by the Brazilian national team. He was present in the call-ups of the Brazilian under-17 and under-20 team, and stressed the importance of wearing the green and yellow shirt.

– Since my first call in 2012, they have been incredible experiences, and despite being very young, it has evolved a lot precisely because of the competition. They were all high-level players, the best in their category.