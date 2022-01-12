Santos announces the signing of Ricardo Goulart

The wait is over, Santos fans. This Tuesday (11), the Vila Belmiro club announced, through social media, the hiring of attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. At the age of 30, he signed a contract valid until the end of 2023 with Alvinegro Praia.

The verbal agreement had already been reported last Sunday (09), after long conversations involving the player’s staff and the board of Santos, more precisely the president Andrés Rueda, football executive Edu Dracena and the Santos marketing department.

Goulart was without a club after the termination with Guangzhou Evergrande, made in November 2021. The athlete will now represent the São Paulo team with shirt 10. The player’s last stint in Brazilian football was in early 2019, when Goulart was shirt 11. of Palmeiras. Revealed by Santo André, club from São Paulo, he was Brazilian champion for Cruzeiro in 2013 and 2014.

In addition to Ricardo Goulart, Santos has already announced the signing of defender Eduardo Bauermann, ex-América Mineiro, and midfielder Bruno Oliveira, from Caldense. The Santos debut of the season will be on January 26, against Inter de Limeira, for Paulistão, with exclusive transmission of HBO Max.