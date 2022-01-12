Santos plans intense days for Ricardo Goulart and already aims to debut in Paulistão | saints

Announced as a reinforcement for Santos last Tuesday, Ricardo Goulart will have his first day of training on Thursday. The experienced attacking midfielder is expected at CT Rei Pelé for the start of his eye preparation next season.

Santos plans intense days of training for Ricardo Goulart to take the “delay” after missing the beginning of the pre-season of the team commanded by coach Fábio Carille. The cast performed last Sunday to start activities. Since then, he has done a series of tests and physical work with the ball.

Ricardo Goulart, however, missed the first days of training, as he had not yet signed a two-year contract with Santos. Last Tuesday, the striker signed with Peixe, met Vila Belmiro and CT Rei Pelé and was tested for Covid-19.

Now, Ricardo Goulart is expected only on Thursday at the training center to start preparing to play with Santos’ number 10 shirt. Peixe, this Wednesday, will still define all the details of the preparation that will be followed by the player.

According to information initially obtained by Santos, Ricardo Goulart is now ready to train physically. The attacking midfielder passed his medical and tests last Tuesday.

After the planning that will be set up this Wednesday, Santos will have more idea about the next steps to be followed to get Ricardo Goulart in shape for the dispute of the Paulista Championship, the Copa do Brasil, the Brasileirão and the Sudamericana.

Santos’ debut in the Campeonato Paulista will only be on January 26, against Inter de Limeira. Until then, Ricardo Goulart will have two weeks to get in shape.

Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when he terminated his contract with Guangzhou, from China. He hasn’t been on the field since August. Last season, the attacking midfielder played 13 times. All matches were for the Chinese Superliga, with the vast majority as a starter. In that period, there were seven goals and one assist.

