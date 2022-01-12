Santos sends offer to São Paulo for Pablo, has a ‘yes’ from the striker and tries to solve the obstacle; Sormani brings the details

commentator of Disney channels brought the information this Tuesday (11), during the program F90

In search of reinforcements for the season, the saints tries to hire a player who plays for one of his rivals. According to the commentator of Disney channels Fabio Sormani, during the program F90, this Tuesday (11), the Fish is interested in the attacker Pablo, of São Paulo. The information was first published by “GE” and confirmed by Sormani with sources linked to the Vila Belmiro club.

Santos’ offer for the striker is on loan, valid for one year. There is, however, a hindrance that the club tries to solve in order to have the reinforcement. As he does not have the financial conditions to pay the athlete’s entire salary, the Fish need the Tricolor agree to pay a part of Pablo’s salary.

According to Sormani, The Fish even already has the “yes” of the striker to play for the club. Your arrival still has the approval of the technician Fábio Carille, who liked the idea of ​​being able to work with Pablo.

“Santos is not able to pay his entire salary. And it’s getting there. Because the player is interested in playing for Santos, Carille liked the idea, he would also like to work with him, but Santos is not in a position to pay today what Pablo earns in São Paulo. That’s why, from what I found, there’s a 50% chance of success and a 50% chance of going wrong”, said Sormani during the program.

Recently, Pablo was also in the crosshairs of another club in Serie A, The Ceará. Between the voice and São Paulo was already settled, including the salary issue (the striker would go on loan, with Ceará paying all the salaries). However, there was no response from the player himself, and negotiations were terminated..

Since 2019 in São Paulo, Pablo is 29 years old and, in the last season, played 38 games, with 13 goals and four assists.