São Paulo announces the signing of attacking midfielder Nikão until 2024

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder was announced by the São Paulo club this Tuesday (11) after negotiations with Internacional collapsed at the last minute.

Nikão is from São Paulo. After a turnaround in negotiations with the International, the former attacking midfielderAtletico-PR was officially announced this Tuesday (11) by the São Paulo club, with which he signed a four-year contract.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

He had everything set to be a colorado athlete, but the tricolor club took advantage of a ‘divergence’ between the athlete’s staff and the gaucho club, acted quickly and closed a deal with the player.

As found out by ESPN Brazil, the reason for the breakup between Inter and Nikão was financial, after the club was shocked by a last-minute request made by the athlete’s manager, Paulo Pitombeira, who increased his gloves value from R$2 million to R$4 million for the business.

Nikão arrives at São Paulo after being free on the market with the end of his contract with Athletico-PR, which took place on December 31, 2021. He played more than 300 matches for the club from Paraná, in which he arrived in 2015 and was champion of the Brazil’s Cup and two-time champion of Copa Sudamericana.

Mineiro de Montes Claros, Maycon Vinícius Ferreira da Cruz, aka Nikão, is São Paulo’s fourth reinforcement for 2022. The Morumbi club, so far, has already closed with the goalkeeper Jandrei, exsaints, The right back Rafinha, exGuild, it’s the attacking midfielder Alisson, also ex-Grêmio.

play 1:02 Via: IG @r_13official | 36-year-old athlete is one of the main reinforcements of Tricolor Paulista for the 2022 season

Nikão is announced by São Paulo Disclosure

See the club’s official statement below:

Nikão is from Tricolor! One of the highlights of Brazilian football last season, the player signed a contract with São Paulo until December 31, 2024 and will reinforce the squad led by coach Rogério Ceni.

The athlete took the Covid-19 test last Monday (10), carried out the medical exams on the morning of this Tuesday (11) and signed the contract in the early afternoon.

The attacking midfielder will be the club’s fifth reinforcement for 2022. In this transfer window, goalkeeper Jandrei, right-back Rafinha, midfielder Patrick and striker Alisson have also joined the São Paulo team.