São Paulo evaluates resuming restrictions on large events with agglomeration after the advance of Ômicron

the government of São Paulo intends re-restrict crowded events across the state because of the high transmission rate of Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Scientific Committee to Combat Covid-19 will meet this Tuesday afternoon, 11, to discuss the recommendation. The idea is to announce new information this Wednesday, 12, during a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

“We will, of course, have restrictions that have already been presented for agglomeration events, which is different. Large agglomerations are not recommended and the Scientific Committee has already expressed this deliberation. Tomorrow (fourth) we will have new information, since today (third) in the afternoon the Committee meets and will give us the recommendations”, said Governor João Doria (PSDB) this Tuesday morning during an agenda in Monte Aprazível, in the interior of the state.

Despite indicating that the events will have new rules and restrictions, Doria also said that this new phase of the pandemic in the state should not impact sectors of industry and commerce, at least for now. “There is, at this moment, no indication and need for closure or restrictions on trade and the service sector, as well as on the productive sector of agribusiness and industry. There is, yes, caution and express recommendation for people to wear masks at all times. “, he stated.

According to him, the restrictions to be proposed and officially detailed on Wednesday have already been presented by the Committee, as precautionary measures to further impede the advance of the Ômicron variant in São Paulo. Also on Monday, the 10th, the state had a moving average of 2,400 new cases of covid, an increase of 5,746% compared to two weeks ago.

Experts in health and sanitary surveillance point out, since the beginning of the pandemic, that there is a greater risk of transmission of the coronavirus in closed and without ventilation. Recent events such as concerts and parties have been criticized by the scientific community and the population since the cases of covid increased again across the country. In the capital of São Paulo, some nightclubs have already come ahead of the official recommendation and started to cancel the schedules for the coming weeks.

During the morning, Doria returned to recommend that the population wear a mask “all the time”, which he classified as the only way to “be protected for this fourth wave of Omicron”. “This moment will require care, attention and daily monitoring. This new strain is the most powerful transmission in history”, he said.

The governor also ruled out, at least for now, that there is any kind of restriction on the functioning of commerce and industry in the state.