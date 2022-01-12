São Paulo rules out increasing offer for Soteldo, analyzes plan B and even studies closing hiring cycle | São Paulo

Sao Paulo has yet to receive a response from Canada’s Toronto FC about Yeferson Soteldo’s loan proposal. The delay in negotiations makes Tricolor see the possibility of having the player increasingly distant, although it supports the offer made. Other possibilities, however, are on the radar given the current situation.

The Morumbi club had already reached a limit in the conditions presented and does not intend to change more with what was sent last week. The tricolor board proposes a one-year loan with an option to purchase 50% of the rights with a fixed amount at the end of that period.

Sources heard by ge show pessimism about the business and are already considering the possibility of the “line moving”.

Without a definition of the case, São Paulo is studying a plan B or even closing the stock market. So far, five reinforcements have been announced: Jandrei, Rafinha, Patrick, Alisson and Nikão.

The team continues the negotiations to hire defender Lucas Ribeiro, who defended Internacional last season. After this hit, the list must be closed.

The fast forward was one of Rogério Ceni’s priorities for this season. Late last year, the coach said on a few occasions that this was one of the team’s shortcomings.

The first name to be looked for was Douglas Costa. Tricolor tried to reach an agreement, but the delay in a response from the player and his representatives made the club give up.

The situation is very similar at the moment with Soteldo. Due to the delay in a definition, São Paulo can withdraw from the negotiation at any time. It is currently on hold.

The São Paulo board also went after other athletes with this characteristic, such as Romarinho, from Fortaleza, and Brian Ocampo, former Nacional, from Uruguay. None, however, have advanced to a formal proposal.

In the current cast, Marquinhos is the one who gathers these characteristics. However, the player ended the 2021 season on a low note and is still an open question for the current one.

