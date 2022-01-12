Searches for the series in Brazil have quadrupled in the last week

the return of euphoria messed with netizens a lot. In addition to the noise on social networks, the series starring Zendaya still recorded surprising numbers in the Google Brazilian. In data released exclusively to the Omelet, the search engine revealed that the demand for production in the country grew 400% in the last seven days to the previous week.

The searches for euphoria quintupled compared to June 2029, when the show’s first season premiered on HBO. This increase in interest was also registered in Brazil, which was among the 15 countries that most sought out production.

The series also became the most sought-after audiovisual production in Brazil during the 24 days after its premiere, which took place last Sunday night (9). euphoria also appeared among the three subjects that grew the most in the period.

the cast of euphoria also gained prominence in the search engine. In the last seven days, Algee Smith had an increase of 9030% (about 90 times) compared to the previous seven days. Already Javon Walton showed a growth of 3290% (about 32 times).

euphoria follows a group of young people as they try to find themselves in the midst of a world filled with drugs, sex and violence. Between the 1st and 2nd years, the series had two special episodes, focused on Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer).

