Second phase of Copinha starts this Wednesday; see the clashes

The Copinha Group Stage ended this Tuesday and the 64 classified teams were defined. In the Second Phase, the system is eliminatory, in knockout, and in a single game.

There will be 32 matches in total at this stage: 16 on Wednesday and the rest on Thursday. If the score ends in a tie in regulation time, the decision will be on the maximum penalties.

SECOND PHASE 🔛

64 teams in search of a single goal: 🏆

Who takes? 👀😬#Copinha22 #keying pic.twitter.com/thlZXeRDhV — Cup (@Copinha) January 12, 2022

Check out the duels for this Wednesday, January 12th:

11h – XV of Piracicaba x Taubaté (in Guaratinguetá)

11 am – Botafogo x São José-RS (in Taubaté)

11 am – Novorizontino x Castanhal (in Iacanga)

11:30 am – Fortaleza vs Resende (in Suzano)

15h – Votuporanguense x Guarani (in Votuporanga)

3pm – Vila Nova x Bahia (in Tanabi)

15h – Fluminense x Francana (in Matão)

15h – Nova Iguaçu x Ferroviária (in Cravinhos)

15h – Athletico-PR x América-MG (in Araras)

17:15 – Gremio x Santa Cruz (in Jaú)

18h – Mirassol x Atlético-MG (in Bálsamo)

6pm – Linense x Sport (in Lins)

6pm – Falcon x Velo Clube (in São Carlos)

19:30 – Santos vs Chapadinha (in Araraquara)

20h – Ponte Preta x Jacuipense (in France)

21:45 – Corinthians vs Ituano (in São José dos Campos)

Check out the duels for this Thursday, January 13th:

11 am – Londrina x São Caetano (in São Bernardo do Campo)

11 am – São Bernardo x Iape-MA (in Jundiaí)

11 am – Vasco vs Joinville (in Santana do Parnaíba)

11am – Atlético-GO x Água Santa (in Diadema)

11:30 am – Coritiba vs Juventus (in São Paulo)

15h – Sports Brazil x Ceará (in Porto Feliz)

3pm – ABC x Retro (in Jaguariúna)

15h – Avai x Portuguesa (in Guarulhos)

3pm – Palmeiras vs Mauá (in Diadema)

15h – Ibrachina x Oeste (in São Paulo)

15h – Canaã-BA x Real Brasília (in São Paulo)

17:45 – Cruzeiro x Bragantino (in Itapira)

6pm – Audax-SP x Ska Brasil (in Osasco)

19:30 – Internacional vs Flamengo-SP (in Mogi das Cruzes)

19:30 – Flamengo x Náutico (in Barueri)

21:45 – São Paulo x EC São Bernardo (in São Caetano do Sul)

