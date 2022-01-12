See cities with bridges, roads and streets closed due to the rains

The Operations Command System, which involves the Military Police, Civil Defense, Fire Department and City Hall, announced on Tuesday morning (11) the places where traffic is prohibited due to the heavy rains that hit the region. There are at least 20 interdiction points. Look:





MINE DUCKS



➢ Closed bridge – Ponte do Arco, on Avenida Joaquim Fubá.

➢ Interdicted bridge – the access bridge to the Jardim Paulistano and Cristo Redentor neighborhoods,

following the street Vereador João Pacheco.

➢ Prohibited road – access to Avenida Parque, leaving Avenida Fátima Porto, opposite side

to Avenida Paranaiba.

VARJÃO DE MINES



➢ Road blocked in both directions, on the road that connects BR 365 to the Community of Galena,

municipality of Varjão de Minas.

CARMO DO PARANAÍBA



➢ Interdicted bridge – Bridge that connects Catulés to the urban area of ​​Carmo do Paranaíba.

➢ Road closed – LMG-743, at km 80, the road that is the main connection between Carmo

do Paranaíba and the district of Quintinos is completely blocked, with subsidence in the asphalt.

➢ Closed bridge – Submerged Rio da Lage Bridge, village of Pimentas, Carmo do

Paranaíba

➢ Prohibited road – road that gives access to Arapuá and Quintinos obstructed by a

landslide.

SAINT GOTTARDO



➢ Closed bridge – Bridge located at the junction of Rua São José, Rua Padre kerdole and Rua

Avenida Presidente Vargas.

➢ Interdicted bridge – Bridge over the Córrego Confusão, which connects Bairro Alto Bela Vista to the

COPASA sewage treatment plant.

➢ Closed bridge – Bridge over the Córrego Confusão in the region of Coqueiros “Paulo

Márcio” that gives access to several rural areas.

SHOT



➢ MGC-352, Bridge over the Abaeté River, between the municipalities of Tiros and Arapuá, closed.

OLEGÁRIO PRESIDENT



➢ Highway MGC-354, km 153, lane completely closed.

BIG LAGOON



➢ Interdicted bridge, of the Córrego dos Porcos that connects the municipalities of Lagoa Grande and

ebb.

FORTALEZA CRUISE



➢ Broken bridge in the rural region “CAVA/JACÚ”, in the municipality of Cruzeiro da Fortaleza, between

Brejo Bonito, Cruzeiro da Fortaleza and Serra do Salitre. Residents, workers and users of the

bridge are going around the BR 146.

GUIMARANIA



➢ Closed avenue on the banks of Av. Amazonas, in the region where the Córrego da Loca

passes under the road.

COROMANDEL



➢ Bridge closed on the road that gives access to Rocinha, Mateiro and Pântano.

➢ Closed bridge over Córrego das Lajes, road that connects Coromandel to Pântano,

close to the community of Catitu.

➢ MGC-352, which connects the municipalities of Tiros and Arapuá, eroded road with limited passage

of vehicles and with imminent total interruption.