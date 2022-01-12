See Doom running with the aid of a dial phone

What’s the limit for good ol’ Doom?

After entertaining thousands of people from the nineties onwards, the current mission of the classic doom is to be able to run on any minimally technological device. After working even in a pharmacy pregnancy test, now it was the turn of the traditional FPS (first person shooter) to appear running with the aid of a dial phone.

the video of doom being controlled by a phone was published this Monday (10), by the user @yoshikentarou, at the twitter. The player configured the game so that each number dialed from the old phone was equivalent to an on-screen command. With some difficulty, the user can even advance from one environment to another and shoot.

Yoshino introduced the video with the message: “a fierce man who operates DOOM with a dial phone has finally appeared. Maybe operability was bad in the past” (automatic translation on Twitter), followed by the commands 1 – ctrl, 2 – left, 3 – right 4 – up, 5 – down, 6 – space. Check it out below!







doom

Launched in 1993 through the Software ID, doom it is a classic FPS which was very successful during its heyday and continues with its legacy alive today.



The game has already been taken to the most diverse types of electronic devices, such as the aforementioned pregnancy test, for example. But the list also extends to other devices such as ATMs, USB Bluetooth adapter, potato stack, landline phones, refrigerator and various other alternative devices.

While it doesn’t look very user-friendly, the biggest challenge in playing Doom with a dial phone as a controller is likely to be finding a dial phone these days.

Via: PC Gamer Source: @yoshikentarou