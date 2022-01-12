See list of the most quoted and discarded participants of the Camarote

According to the premiere of BBB 22, some of the celebrities previously mentioned for the program have already been discarded from the unofficial lists, because they are at home or somewhere other than the hotel where the confined are before the program’s premiere.

discarded: Diego Hypolito, Ellen Roche, Tiago Abravanel, Douglas Souza, Deolane Bezerra, Alvaro Xaro.

possible participants: Pedro Scooby, Jade Picon, Naiara Azevedo, Arthur Aguiar, Aline Campos (ex Riscado), Linn da Quebrada, Sophia Abrahão, Douglas Souza, Tainá Costa, MC Loma, Brunna Gonçalves, Thaynara OG,

Among those discarded by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Diego Hypolito, Ellen Roche and Tiago Abravanel answered the phone when the columnist called, and they are at home, and not confined to the program. Influencer Alvaro Xaro, according to Dias, is actually on his way to a trip to the US, but would be taking advantage of the engagement of being quoted as a participant. Deolane Bezerra also, according to Leo Dias, will not be at the BBB, but would be taking advantage of the engagement.