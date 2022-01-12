See the new rules for the INSS payroll loan

As a result of the advantageous conditions, payroll-deductible loans are highly sought after by INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners, who, in turn, can place part of their benefit income as a guarantee of payment of debts. It is precisely because of this factor that the interest charged on the service is lower.

In 2020, due to the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic, a measure was applied that increased the limit of the payroll loan to 40%, in order to facilitate the contracting of the credit service by those assisted by the body.

However, this expansion was valid until December 31, 2021. Therefore, this year, those assisted by the agency will be able to use only 35% of the benefit in contracting the loan, given that the payroll limit has returned to the old percentage.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the change in the limit, the interest ceiling charged in the loan category will increase. Check the following topic for all the changes planned for the INSS payroll.

Payroll Loan from the INSS in 2022

In summary, the changes refer to the percentage of the benefit that can be committed in the payroll loan, the increase in interest charged on contracting the service and the deadline to pay off the debt. Check each of them in more detail below.

Payroll loan limit

From April 2020 to December 2021: it was possible to commit 35% of the benefit to the payroll loan and another 5% to contract a credit card, totaling 40% ;

it was possible to commit 35% of the benefit to the payroll loan and another 5% to contract a credit card, totaling ; Rule applied in 2022: now, it is possible to commit 30% of the benefit to the payroll loan and another 5% to contract a credit card, totaling 35%.

payroll interest

Limit fee charged on the loan: increases from 1.8% to 2.4% per month;

increases from 1.8% to 2.4% per month; Limit fee charged to Credit Card: increases from 2.7% to 3.06 per month;

Deadline to repay the loan

How it was before: the contractor had up to 84 months (7 years) to pay off the debt generated by the loan;

the contractor had up to 84 months (7 years) to pay off the debt generated by the loan; How it is in 2022: the deadline to pay off the debt is back to 72 months (6 years).

Important! Finally, it should be noted that this year the rule that allowed reducing the grace period to apply for a new payroll loan after contracting a previous one to 30 days is no longer in effect. In 2022, this period will return to 90 days.