See the PIS/Pasep payment schedule for 2022

Continues after Advertising

Private sector workers, enrolled in the PIS, will receive this year’s salary bonus from February 8 to March 31, through Caixa. For civil servants, military and state employees, registered in Pasep, the payment goes from February 15th to March 24th, by Banco do Brasil.

Traditionally, the salary bonus is paid over the year following the 12-month period worked, with each batch corresponding to the employee’s month of birth. Now the payment will be made in just two months.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, historically, both identification and payment of beneficiaries were made by federal public banks, which was questioned by control bodies that recommended the separation of activities. Another recommendation is that payments occur in the same year.

“Seeking to comply with the recommendation of the control bodies, the federal government internalized the identification in the Ministry and started to have in real time and online the full control of the salary bonus policy, from the reception of data transmitted by employers, to the identification process. and payment,” the ministry explained.

Payment

Private sector workers with checking or savings accounts at Caixa will automatically receive the credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth.

The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through digital social savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app. If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, also according to the payment schedule staggered by month of birth.

Payment of the Pasep allowance occurs via credit in an account for those who are account holders or have savings at Banco do Brasil. Employees who are not BB account holders can make the transfer via TED to their account via self-service terminals and portal www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the cash desk of the agencies, upon presentation of an official identity document.

Check payment dates below:

Workers in the private sector who are paid by Caixa Econômica Federal

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

Public sector workers, who are paid by Banco do Brasil

end of registration Pay day 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

who is entitled

Employees who have been enrolled in PIS/PASEP for at least five years and who have has formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

Value

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.