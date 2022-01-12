see the players traded by Flamengo in 2022

The 2022 season is about to begin. With that, Flamengo has already disposed of some players and negotiates others. Meanwhile, the club maps the market, but has not yet made any signings for the first team, except for Paulo Sousa and his coaching staff.

READ MORE: Fans reflect Paulo Sousa’s arrival at Flamengo: “Total support”

However, Flamengo has made six departures official so far. The last ones were those of Piris da Motta, who went to Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, and Vitor Gabriel. See all trades:

Piris da Motta

Piris arrived at Flamengo in 2018 and was unable to establish himself in the team. With that, he is now a player for Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, who paid 1 million dollars (R$ 5.6 million). However, this is just 21% of the amount paid by him in 2018. The club paid BRL 26 million to San Lorenzo, from Argentina, to count on the player.

Victor Gabriel

The young striker was loaned to Juventude. The deal was made official in the last few hours after a few days of trading. At the age of 21, the striker couldn’t find a place in Flamengo and has already been loaned to Braga, from Portugal. However, when he returned, he did not fall in favor with the crowd.

bill

The 22-year-old striker, trained at Flamengo’s base, was on loan at Dnipro, from Ukraine. The club has now signed him permanently, that is, it is another departure from the carioca club for 2022. After his loan contract ended at the end of 2021, Bill was bought for 400 thousand euros (R$ 2.5 million) by 60% of the economic rights.

Max

Another youngster from the base, Max, a 20-year-old midfielder, went to the Colorado Rapids, who play in the MLS. His contract with his new club is valid for four seasons and can be renewed for another one, that is, five years.

Max went up to professional at the beginning of 2021. He was marked by a great goal against Nova Iguaçu, in Cariocão. However, the midfielder did not have many opportunities in the first team during the season.

john lucas

Another departure was that of side João Lucas. He was made official as a reinforcement for Cuiabá, rivals in the Série A of the Brasileirão. Now 23 years old, the youngster arrived at Flamengo in 2019, but played only 19 games and scored one goal.

Hugo Moura

One more spawn from the base. The midfielder went to Athletico on loan with an option to buy. Hugo Moura already has stints in Coritiba and Lugano, Switzerland, where he was last season. With few opportunities in Flamengo, he will try to gain space in the Brazilian rival.

Flamengo may have negotiations in progress

In addition to the players already negotiated, Flamengo would be negotiating the departure of another athlete. This is the side Rene. The information came from the portal “De Olho no Peixe”, but was denied this Tuesday (11).

Journalist André Hernan, from SporTV, denied that there is any ongoing negotiation between Flamengo and Santos for Renê.

Follow Eric Viana on twitter.

Be our supporter and contribute to the improvement of MRN.