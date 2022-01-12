see what are the top 12 symptoms of H3N2

In recent weeks, transmission of the H3N2 virus, a type of influenza A, has caused an outbreak of influenza in several Brazilian states. The signs of the disease are similar to those of Covid-19 and, therefore, it is important to learn how to differentiate them.

Symptoms of H3N2 infection usually appear between 3 and 5 days after contact with the virus, and a person can still transmit the virus during this period or after the onset of symptoms. The medical indication is isolation for at least 3 days after the onset of signs of the disease.

Symptoms of H3N2 are usually more intense in the first 48 hours, the main ones being:

High fever in the first days, above 38ºC; Sore throat; Cough; Headache; Pain in the body, especially in the joints; Sneezing, runny nose and stuffy nose in some cases; Chills; loss of appetite; Nausea and vomiting; General malaise; Eye irritation; Diarrhea, especially in children.

In the case of suspected H3N2, it is important to stay in isolation, rest and drink plenty of fluids during the day to avoid transmitting the virus to other people and favoring recovery. In addition, to relieve symptoms, the use of anti-inflammatory or analgesic drugs may also be indicated.

How to confirm the diagnosis

Confirmation of the diagnosis is mainly done through the evaluation of symptoms, however, in some cases, the doctor may be asked to perform specific tests to differentiate H3N2 infection from SARS-CoV-2 infection, which is the virus. responsible for Covid-19.

The test to confirm the diagnosis of H3N2 is done using a sample from the nasopharynx, which is collected with a swab. From this sample, it is possible to perform the test to identify specific antibodies against the H3N2 virus, antigens or differentiate between H3N2 and H1N1, in addition to ruling out Covid-19.

According to the signs and symptoms presented by the patient, the doctor may recommend performing an exam capable of identifying several respiratory viruses, which is useful in the differential diagnosis of infection by Influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus, adenovirus, rhinovirus, enterovirus, among others.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Omicron, Delta and flu. We are facing times when respiratory transmission diseases have caused fear and uncertainty. Therefore, knowing the main symptoms of each one is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta According to infectious disease specialists, influenza is caused by several different viruses, but the main ones are the H1N1 and H3N2 influenza subtypes.Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta The main symptoms of the flu are body pain, fatigue, fever, discharge, runny nose and cough. In addition, these are limited cases and in two or three days the symptoms resolve.Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta The indication is that people with the flu drink plenty of fluids and rest.Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta Ômicron, a variant of Covid, is associated with milder respiratory symptoms, such as those of a cold, for example.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta Loss of appetite, sneezing, night sweats, a feeling of itchy throat, tiredness and increased heart rate in infected children are some of the symptoms of the strain.iStock ***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta In the case of patients with the Delta variant, illness is faster than other mutations and there is a greater risk of hospitalization, especially for those who are not immunized.Walrus Images/ Getty Images Covid-Flu-Omicron-Delta (7) According to information from the Butantan Institute, the most common symptoms of the Delta variant are fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing, headache and sore throat. Loss of taste and smell are not common for those infected with this strain.Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta The main difference between Covid-19 and the flu is that the latter has stronger symptoms in the first two days. In Covid-19, in more severe cases, it happens after the 8th day Uwe Krejci/Getty Images ***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta According to experts, the importance of social isolation is essential to prevent the spread of viruses, in all cases.Getty Images 0

What to do in case of suspicion

In case of suspected H3N2 infection, it is important to follow the recommendations of the local Health Department to prevent health facilities from becoming too full, which could increase the risk of transmission of the virus. In some cases, a teleconsultation may be indicated to evaluate the signs and symptoms presented by the person and verify the need to carry out a test to confirm infection by the H3N2.

To prevent infection by the virus and its transmission, it is also recommended that face masks be used, that hands are disinfected and washed regularly and that environments with many people and with little air circulation are avoided, being important to keep the social distancing and avoiding sharing personal items.

Influenza vaccination is also a way to prevent the occurrence of H3N2, especially severe cases, which can happen more easily in the elderly, children and people with comorbidity.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal.