See who are listed for the ‘Camarote’ of BBB 22

The column found that participants in the ‘Camarote’ group of BBB 22 have already signed a fixed contract with the Marinho company to be part of the reality show that will be presented for the first time by Tadeu Schmidt. And the 20 participants of the Big 22 will be announced next Wednesday, January 13th.

Among the names that are quoted for the BBB 22 are: Julia Gama (Miss), Tadeu Aguiar (actor), Naiara Azevedo (singer), Jade Picon (influencer), Daniel Rocha, Bruna Gonçalves (dancer), Negra Li, Pedro Scooby (Sufi), Criolo (singer), Linn da Quebrada (singer), between others.

The house brings changes and new environments, which will be the stage for the remarkable – and awaited – dynamics of the program, such as tests of the leader, the angel, back-to-back and immunity, parties, discord games, lunches and much more. All this with participants from two already known groups that, yes, will be back: Popcorn and Camarote will be the residents of the house.

BBB 22 is scheduled to premiere on January 17th. The last episode of TV Globo’s confinement program will be shown on April 21, 2022. With an extra edition aired on the 23rd of the same month.