Seeking the title, Luan wants to forget the bad phase and hopes to redeem himself with the fans this season

In his third season at Corinthians, the midfielder luan has been questioned by the crowd for not getting a good streak in the team. The sports directorate of the club informed that there is no negotiations by the player at the moment, but does not rule out that he may be interested until the end of the transfer window.

According to information from the website ‘UOL sports‘, the player remains focused and committed to the team for the season. THE player The 29-year-old has a salary that is considered advantageous, which makes it difficult for him to leave for national teams. The midfielder’s contract runs until the end of 2023, the same period that the current management ends president of the club.

The current management was fundamental for the signing of the athlete in the 2020 season, treating the business as a personal desire. But the player’s lack of performance ended up disappointing Duílio. The technical committee of Sylvinho treats the player as a piece to compose the squad. With the reinforcements in the season, the player will not have an easy time in the fight for ownership.

Comparing the years from 2020 to 2021, Luan had a drop in income and in the minutes of the matches, being a starter in only six of the 38 matches of the Brazilian championship in 2021. In his first season with Corinthians, he played 44 games, with seven goals scored and three assists. Adding 2,628 minutes against 1,785 in the last season.