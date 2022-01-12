Sensitive reveals the fate of Fátima Bernardes and warns Tadeu Schmidt

Confirming the information that circulates, Bianca Godói, a sensitive known for making predictions about famous people, said that the presenter Fátima Bernardes will leave the station soon. The former Jornal Nacional would already have its days numbered at the Meeting, its program for almost 10 years.

Still without confirmation, Fátima continues with the morning. However, Bianca says that the journalist’s destiny is outside Globo. “I see that you will sign new contracts and may even change stations and go to Band. In your spiritual line I see new paths, new choices and paths of cuts”, he said.

The sensitive also revealed the outcome of Tadeu Schmidt in his debut season on Big Brother Brazil. “I see that he will go through a line of cuts, struggles and sacrifices, I don’t see him standing out as a presenter. I see a woman running the show in the future. At the BBB house there are many obsessive spirits that are already waiting for the participants inside”, he explained.

Another prediction was regarding one of the BBB22 participants. Without naming names, she said that one of them will have problems before entering the house. “As expected, I see that there will be a lot of confusion and a possible accident with one of the future participants, this will happen on the eve of entering the reality and will have to be replaced in a hurry and this will have a lot of repercussion in the media”, completed.