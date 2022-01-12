Serbian officials helped Djokovic to forge test, investigation says

The case of Novak Djokovic in Australia has gained a new chapter after a group of German journalists from Der Spiegel revealed an investigation that proves that the tennis player had help from Serbian authorities to fake a positive test for Covid-19.

According to the publication, the virtual seal of the test would have been done on December 16, but in fact it was only introduced into the Serbian system on the 26th, at 14:21, four days after the test was negative on the 22nd in the afternoon. This belies what Djokovic’s lawyers say, showing that he took the test before and not after as they are claiming.

In addition to this scandal, the athlete is in danger of being arrested because the Australian Border Force is investigating whether the 34-year-old Serb would have lied when filling out a form in which he declares that he did not travel in the 14 days before the flight to Melbourne. If the false declaration is proven, the penalty provided for could be imprisonment for up to 12 months.

Although he stated that he had not been to any country other than Spain, from which he left on January 4, the world’s number one tennis player was photographed in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, on December 25, a situation that would violate the signed term, he informs. the Guardian newspaper.

Faced with this situation, Djokovic would have to explain whether the passage to Spain was the result of a stopover or if he was there before heading to Australia, where the first Grand Slam of the 2022 season will take place.

Also according to the Guardian, the athlete said that the declaration was filled out by his agent taking into account the medical exemption approved by Tennis Australia (Australian tennis federation).

