Serra da Capivara is the only Brazilian destination named in The New York Times’ 2022 travel list | Piauí

The Serra da Capivara National Park, in the south of Piauí, is the only Brazilian destination on the list of the 52 places to travel around the world in 2022 made by the editors of the North American newspaper The New York Times, one of the most influential in the world. The publication highlighted the archaeological discoveries made in the region, the museums and the natural beauty of the region’s biome, the caatinga.

“Of course, it’s the dramatic mesa and canyons of the caatinga of northeastern Brazil, or cactus scrub lands, that first attract attention. But what distinguishes this National Park from countless other breathtaking Brazilian landscapes are the archaeological and artistic remains of ancient humans that many researchers believe arrived more than 20,000 years ago.

The newspaper also draws attention to the recently inaugurated staircase, with 60 meters and 114 steps, which allows the visitor a panoramic view from the top of Chapada Boqueirão Borges, which is part of the Pedra Furada circuit.

Serra da Capivara has stunning scenery — Photo: Terra da Gente

Serra da Capivara National Park is the largest cave painting park in the world. It has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

Considered one of the most fascinating scenarios, the National Park attracts visitors from all over Brazil and abroad for its formation: gigantic canyons that reach 200 meters in height, in addition to beautiful plateaus.

Pedra Furada is one of the most emblematic points of the Serra da Capivara landscape — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1

With 130,000 hectares and more than 1,200 sites with rock art, paintings that were made on rocks and cave walls thousands of years ago, it attracts scientists and tourists from all over the world.

The works carried out in the park by the team of archaeologist Niède Guidon, president of the Museum of American Man Foundation (Fumdham), were fundamental in proving that the first men to arrive in America date back about 100,000 years.

The Serra da Capivara National Park brings together species from three biomes: in addition to the caatinga, also the Atlantic Forest and the Amazon forest — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1

In the park it is possible to find prehistoric cave records, especially the paintings engraved on the rocks with scenes of hunting, sex, war and other aspects of everyday life.

The place also has gigantic canyons that reach 200 meters in height, in addition to beautiful plateaus.

The walls are the result of the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates about 200 million years ago.

Detail of prehistoric painting in Serra da Capivara National Park — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1

In addition to the museums, there is also the traditional walk along the walls where hundreds of drawings and paintings made by prehistoric peoples are preserved.

According to the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan), the remains spread from North to South of the state, covering an area of ​​70 cities.

Rich in rock art, Piauí has ​​one of the most important vestiges that help to recount the origin of humanity from prehistory.

Boqueirão da Pedra Furada, a place with more than a thousand cave paintings and easily accessible, in the Serra da Capivara National Park. — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1

The Museum of American Man was created to publicize the importance of the cultural heritage left by prehistoric peoples in the region. The exhibition shows the results of more than four decades of research carried out in the Park region.

Museum of American Man tells the history of humanity — Photo: Pedro Santiago/G1

The permanent exhibition presents the theories of the peopling of America created from the discoveries made in the region.

The visitor also knows the history of the archaeological excavation of the Boqueirão da Pedra Furada site, which demonstrated the human presence in the region since the Pleistocene period.

Hundreds of pieces from the archaeological site are on display at the Museum of American Man in Serra da Capivara — Photo: Pedro Santiago/G1

Also on display are prehistoric instruments, skeletons and funerary urns used by the first humans to populate the region more than 11,000 years ago.

Nature Museum houses thousands of years of history and a lot of technology

The Museum of Nature tells the story of the formation of biomes, fauna and flora in the region, through climate change, from the emergence of the universe to the current stage.

Inside the museum, there are 12 rooms arranged in a spiral where visitors can learn about the entire historical process of nature in the region, from the emergence of the universe, going through the ice age, discovering the fossils of giant animals and the local vegetation.

Museum of Nature rescues millions of years of the planet's history — Photo: Reproduction/JN

The Museum is located next to the Serra da Capivara National Park, but outside the preservation area, because the Park is divided into four municipalities in Piauí: Brejo do Piauí, João Costa, São Raimundo Nonato and Coronel José Dias.

Museum of Nature, in Piauí — Photo: Reproduction / TV Clube

