Shakhtar disburses R$ 95.1 million per calf from São Paulo; Casares is warned that Tricolor will receive a hefty sum

It is not a secret for any Tricolor that São Paulo is experiencing financial problems, however, the club needed to mobilize in the market to strengthen itself and in this way, punctual and assertive signings were carried out, as the cases of Patrick and Nikão arrived.

However, on the horizon of the Sovereign, there are not only expenses. This Tuesday (11), according to Globoesporte.com, a movement in the European market should reverberate in Morumbi’s vault, as Ajax-HOL closed a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk and striker David Neres will transfer to football Ukrainian.

The negotiations between the Dutch and the Ukrainian club involved 15 million euros (R$ 95.1 million, at the current price), plus bonuses and variables, with this, São Paulo will receive 3% of the agreed amount. Through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, Tricolor do Morumbi will profit about R$ 2.85 million from the transaction.

David Neres arrived at Ajax in 2016, when São Paulo traded him. At the time, the Morumba club kept 20% of Neres’ economic rights, but in 2020, when he negotiated Antony, he passed those percentages on to the Netherlands club. However, the 3% to which Tricolor is still entitled correspond to the period in which the striker played in the Brazilian team, until he was 19 years old.