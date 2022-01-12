Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King Coming to PS4 and PS5

After debuting on PC on February 17, 2021, Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King, an action RPG developed by Redlock Studio, is on its way to consoles. The launch will take place in the first quarter of 2022, according to publisher Forthright Entertainment.

With a gameplay style reminiscent of games like Dark Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, players will have a variety of skills to use during combat and exploring the map. Watch the first announcement trailer with gameplay snippets below:

In addition to PS4 and PS5, versions of Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will also be released.

Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King will take players to Hypnos

Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King will have a semi-open world full of mysteries to be discovered. Players will be able to challenge enemies with long-range and short-range combos. According to the studio, 10 years of development were needed to reach this result.

The narrative takes place after the king conjures the Void in earlier times and created the world of Hypnos, where the game is set. When the king disappeared, civilizations fell and the survivors—not all of them that reliable—seek to escape the imminent end of all existence.

One of the promises of the Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King devs is to deliver a sense of constant progression to players. Whether through switching weapons or using skills, players will decide how to deal with the threats spread across the realm.