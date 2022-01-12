Shopping Bela Vista opens skating rink to liven up the holidays in Salvador

Shopping Bela Vista has prepared a big surprise for this year’s Salvador summer: the Ice Adventure skating rink, an unprecedented attraction in the enterprise. The novelty will land at Bela’s Central Square (L1 Floor) this Wednesday, January 12, with a complete structure of 220m² of synthetic ice and strict control with biosecurity protocols.

The great differential of the rink is its surface composed of an ecologically correct material, developed especially for skating and that does not harm the ozone layer. It also has better absorption in case of skaters’ falls, due to the under-layment system installed under the synthetic structure. In addition, the skates used are made of Italian blades, the same ones used for natural ice skating, which allows skaters to move identically.

For the fun to be complete, trained monitors will be available to help skaters take their first steps, who must be at least six years old. Children from two years old can also participate in the game with the Sleigh Ride, where they are led by an instructor for a period of 5 minutes. To skate, it is mandatory to use the safety kit with helmet, gloves, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards, which are included in the ticket. It is also necessary to wear socks with the skates.

The attraction runs until March 27 and runs from Monday to Saturday, from 12:00 to 22:00, and on Sundays and holidays, from 13:00 to 21:00. The ticket costs R$25 for 20 minutes, R$30 for 30 minutes and R$50 for 1 hour of skating. The sleigh ride for the little ones costs R$10 (5 minutes).

According to marketing manager Ticiano Cortizo, Bela Vista is the most fun and safe place to enjoy your vacation. “We brought a special track, developed and manufactured in the United States and a state-of-the-art structure for our customers with Italian skates, high quality safety equipment, ambient sound and trained skaters to accompany the participants. Undoubtedly, it is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the holidays in a very fun way, whether with family, friends or that special person”, he highlights.

In addition to fun, safety is guaranteed, as the coronavirus prevention protocol implemented on the skating rink follows all the indications of the World Health Organization (WHO), respecting the established criteria of social distance, personal hygiene, sanitization of environments and equipment. , monitoring by employees and adoption of sanitary protocols (according to decree 1,341).